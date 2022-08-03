Auburn police use survey to measure job performance

AUBURN (CBS13) – The Auburn Police Department is looking for feedback on what it is doing right and what could use some help.

"We only have 21 officers and we have 7.5 square miles and 14,000 people to take care of and so we have to as efficient as possible," said Lt. Tucker Huey.

In March, police launched a survey called "CueHit."

Anytime a non-emergency call comes in, the caller receives a survey via text six hours later, Lt. Huey said.

At the time of the rollout, the department was the sixth law enforcement agency in California to utilize this newest technology, he said.

According to police, around 58.5% of people have responded to the surveys within the last two weeks.

The survey will ask callers to comment and rate their interaction with the dispatcher and officer.

It is an idea liked by many residents.

Ruth Villarreal moved to the city more than two years ago. She said her interaction with the police has been limited but memorable.

"We had an incident late at night where someone knocked on our door," Villarreal said.

She leerily opened the door only to learn an officer warned her the garage door was open.

"I think it's great," Villarreal said about the new survey.

"They have that initiative they want to know what they need to do better and they want to know what they're doing good already," said Warren Davis, another resident.

The system has sent upwards of 1,300 surveys to respondents. So far, Auburn police averages about an 88% positive review.

But the surveys are not just a pulse check on the community.

The department actually does something with the data, according to Lt. Huey.

For example, the command staff gets involved in every negative review by looking at the survey and actual call. Sometimes, that may mean taking a look at training issues.

The department refers to police as a form of customer service, and survey results show it is doing well.

Lt. Huey said eventually, officers will be able to view the positive feedback on monitors in a hallway. This department move follows after several agencies struggle to attract and retain officers.

"It's just comforting to see that the community feels the same way that I do – that there isn't a disconnect," Lt. Huey said.

Auburn police wants to keep it this way through intervention and communication.