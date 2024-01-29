Auburn police officer hospitalized after getting hurt while arresting suspect after 20-mile chase

AUBURN – An Auburn police officer suffered moderate injuries while trying to arrest a suspect after a long chase on Friday.

The Auburn Police Department says, just after 11:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a suspect for several alleged vehicle code violations. The suspect wouldn't yield, though, sparking a 20-mile chase.

Officers said the suspect made it all the way to Sacramento County. There, officers did a high-risk stop – but the suspect still wouldn't come out of the car.

Auburn police officers and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office eventually moved in to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect – identified as Mohammadhussain Asadollah – continued to resist, police said, leading to several officers being injured.

Police said one officer suffered moderate injuries and had to be treated at the hospital; that officer is now recovering a home.

Asadollah was eventually booked into Placer County Jail and is facing charges of felony assault on peace officers and evading.