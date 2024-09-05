Mountain lion spotted in Auburn, residents urged to be on alert

AUBURN – Residents in south Auburn are being told to be on alert after a mountain lion was spotted in the city Thursday morning.

Auburn police say the animal was spotted near Auburn Folsom Road and Eagles Nest.

Images released by the police department show the lion in a resident's patio. It's unclear where the animal is now, however.

*******UPDATE******** Here he is. Be advised he is still in the area. Be aware of your surroundings. If you see... Posted by Auburn Police Department (CA) on Thursday, September 5, 2024

People are being urged to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone who sees the lion is urged to call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. If they're in immediate danger, people should call 911.