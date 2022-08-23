Auburn man wins $20 million from Scratchers ticket

AUBURN – An Auburn man who went out to buy a new pair of shorts is now $20 million richer thanks to an extremely lucky Scratchers ticket.

The California Lottery says Chad Fry stopped after the Foothill Market in Auburn after his shopping trip.

He decided to buy some beer and a lottery ticket.

As it turned out, the $30 "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" Scratchers ticket really did live up to its name – with Fry winning the $20 million top prize.

Officials say the ticket is the largest Scratchers prize ever won in California Lottery history.

Fry decided on the lump sum payment of $11.6 million, which will be lower once federal taxes come in.