Watch CBS News
Local News

Auburn man wins $20 million from Scratchers ticket

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/23/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/23/22 03:47

AUBURN – An Auburn man who went out to buy a new pair of shorts is now $20 million richer thanks to an extremely lucky Scratchers ticket.

The California Lottery says Chad Fry stopped after the Foothill Market in Auburn after his shopping trip.  

He decided to buy some beer and a lottery ticket.

As it turned out, the $30 "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" Scratchers ticket really did live up to its name – with Fry winning the $20 million top prize.

Officials say the ticket is the largest Scratchers prize ever won in California Lottery history.

Fry decided on the lump sum payment of $11.6 million, which will be lower once federal taxes come in. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.