Auburn home crushed by fallen oak tree in severe weather

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN -- Severe weather battered Auburn Monday evening, toppling a massive oak tree onto a home off Ophir Road.

Jaclyn Ellis, the resident there, says it happened around 6 p.m. The tree crashed through her roof following several hours of high wind and rain.

"I thought the house got hit by lightning because it shook the house," Ellis said.

A portion of the tree landed near her front door blocking her in. The property manager had to come down and cut through the tree before she could get out.

There is now a massive hole exposing all her clothes, pictures, books and furniture to the rain. However, her biggest concern is her cat which is missing.

"I think my cat might still be buried because he hasn't come home and I can't find him, and he was in the house when it happened," Ellis said.

The fire department has advised Ellis that she should avoid entering her home until the fallen tree is safely removed. The property manager has confirmed that a crew will be on-site Wednesday to address the situation and assess the extent of the damage.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 10:51 PM PST

