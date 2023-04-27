Boy, 1, remains hospitalized after being hit by car in Auburn parking lot

Police: Vehicle that hit young boy in Auburn started moving on its own

AUBURN — An 18-month-old boy remains hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in an Auburn parking lot, police said Wednesday evening.

Authorities are characterizing the incident as a tragic accident.

It happened along the 500 block of Wall Street outside Pamelot Dance Studio.

Auburn police released more details on Thursday, saying that there was no driver in the vehicle when the accident happened. Officers believe the vehicle started rolling away as the boy's mom was loading stuff into it.

It's unclear if the child was in the car and fell off, or if he was wandering outside and was hit.

The boy remains hospitalized at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. His conditions are unknown, but police said his injuries were significant.

Other parents in the area said the parking lot is often really busy.

"I would say most everyone who comes and gets their kids kind of knows little feet are always darting across the road, and drive really slow," said parent Christian Burns. "It's just something, you know, you look away for a second sometimes and something like that can happen."

Auburn police said the investigation is still active.