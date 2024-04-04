Person shot along Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, authorities said Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for the shooting at around 9:40 p.m. from Auburn Boulevard, just west of the Watt Avenue intersection and Business 80 ramps.

At least one person was shot and taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is not known.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No details were available on a suspect or suspects.