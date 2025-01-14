Woman dies after being run over by own vehicle in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO – An investigation was underway on Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento after a deadly collision Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say, just after 6 a.m., officers responded Near Auburn Boulevard and Helena Avenue to investigate reports of a collision and found a woman dead at the scene.

Officers believe the woman was in front of her own vehicle, possibly working on it, when the car apparently rolled forward and ran her over.

No one else was injured in the incident, police say.

The name of the woman who died has not been released by authorities at this time.

Due to the investigation, Auburn Boulevard was closed between Glenrose and Helena avenues. The roadway reopened a little after 11 a.m.