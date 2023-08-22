Attempted theft of generator turns into deadly shooting in Oroville

OROVILLE — One person is in custody after the attempted theft of a generator in Oroville on Tuesday turned into a deadly shooting, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Oroville resident Darren Moran, 54, has since been booked into jail and faces a murder charge.

It happened along Custer Lane. After receiving a report of the shooting, deputies went to the scene and found the gunshot victim, who was declared dead despite life-saving measures.

Investigators learned four people drove to a home on Custer Lane with the intent to steal a generator there. During the attempted theft, Moran was involved in an altercation with the victim, which led to Moran shooting the victim, authorities said.

Two of the four people involved in the attempted theft fled to an address in the area of Wyandotte Avenue and Lower Wyandotte Road. Detectives arrived at that location and arrested two individuals on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

Moran was also arrested.

The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified.