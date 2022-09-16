Attempted murder investigation underway in Galt after woman stabbed

GALT – An attempted murder investigation is underway in Galt after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Galt police say officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive late in the morning on Sept. 11.

While searching the scene, they found the male suspect – Galt resident Sergio Alfaro – still inside.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and parole violation.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable, police say.