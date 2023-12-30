Attempted homicide suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Folsom

FOLSOM - A suspect who police said stabbed a family member and barricaded himself in a duplex home in Folsom was taken into custody on Saturday.

The Folsom Police Department, including its SWAT team, responded to Duchow Way and Glenn Drive Saturday morning. They said a suspect, a 40-year-old man, barricaded himself inside the home and was wanted for stabbing a family member.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A heavy police presence was in the area for multiple hours Saturday morning as officers worked to get the suspect into custody.

The suspect was eventually booked into jail for attempted homicide. Police said no weapons were found at the home.

The identification of the suspect was not released.