Watch CBS News
Local News

Attempted burglary suspect who claimed to be armed arrested in Tracy, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY - A Bay Area man who claimed he was armed with a weapon was arrested in Tracy on Wednesday after police responded to a report that he was breaking into vehicles, the police department said. 

Just after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of West 11th Street and found the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Markussen, nearby.

Police said when they tried to detain him, he claimed he was armed with a weapon and told the officers to shoot him. 

When police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, Markussen refused to comply. They said he was struck by several less lethal beanbag shotgun rounds and a 40mm foam baton round. 

But police said those tactics were not effective, leading to them physically taking Markussen down and placing him under arrest. 

Markussen did not have a weapon that officers could see when he was arrested, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was later booked into jail for attempted burglary, resisting officers and two warrants out of Humboldt County. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 2:35 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.