Attempted burglary suspect who claimed to be armed arrested in Tracy, police say

TRACY - A Bay Area man who claimed he was armed with a weapon was arrested in Tracy on Wednesday after police responded to a report that he was breaking into vehicles, the police department said.

Just after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of West 11th Street and found the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Markussen, nearby.

Police said when they tried to detain him, he claimed he was armed with a weapon and told the officers to shoot him.

When police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, Markussen refused to comply. They said he was struck by several less lethal beanbag shotgun rounds and a 40mm foam baton round.

But police said those tactics were not effective, leading to them physically taking Markussen down and placing him under arrest.

Markussen did not have a weapon that officers could see when he was arrested, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and was later booked into jail for attempted burglary, resisting officers and two warrants out of Humboldt County.