Atmospheric river storm approaches California, Pacific Northwest; 1st week of fall to see rain

First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast 01:59

The arrival of an atmospheric river storm to California will coincide with the first week of fall.

The National Weather Service said a low pressure system will help push the atmospheric river into the Bay Area and Northern California from the Pacific Northwest at the beginning of the week, bringing rain chances mostly in the North Bay.

KPIX Weather Center: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

While fall begins on the West Coast late Friday night, the earliest chances of rainfall would appear to begin early Monday morning. The approaching atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Washington, Oregon, and the upper portion of Northern California.

A good start to fall as we will be treated to some early season rain next week! 🍂🌧 Best chances will be for the N Bay on Mon. The rest of the Bay Area has a chance as well, but forecasted amounts are less.



Don't see your city? Check out https://t.co/SEJ3CSq4IZ. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XSK1tHLBRz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 23, 2023

The weather service said rainfall could reach half an inch per hour at times, accompanied by gusty southerly winds increasing ahead of the system.

ALSO READ: What is an atmospheric river, and what causes it?

In the Bay Area, while most of the rain is expected in the North Bay, light showers could extend as far south as the Santa Clara Valley. As of Friday morning, the chance of Santa Rosa receiving rain early Monday morning was 45%, with rain more likely in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds around 15 mph are expected with the arrival of the storm system, with gusts up to 20-25 mph possible over the North Bay, according to the weather service.

Rain is also expected to fall in the Sacramento Valley, mostly north of the capital.

Minor impacts from rain are expected on Monday and Tuesday in the northern Coastal Range and northern Sacramento Valley, with 1-2" possible over those 48 hours in the Redding area and lower totals possible elsewhere. Always drive carefully when roads are slick! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AHpbppZNfy — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 22, 2023

During the next few days, temperatures should continue to be cooler than normal, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and the low 60s along the coast.

Lows are expected to range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, according to the weather service.