A's hit 2 tying homers in late innings and score 5 runs to rally past Rockies

OAKLAND -- Tyler Soderstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a five-run 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Colorado Rockies 10-9 on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Oakland trailed 9-5 before Max Schuemann doubled home a run to start the winning rally. Abraham Toro followed with an RBI single, and JJ Bleday tied the score with a two-run homer.

Colorado loaded the bases on an intentional walk to Kyle McCann before Peter Lambert (2-3) walked Soderstrom to force in the winning run.

"These guys in there, they don't quit," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "Today's an example of that. The unity that they've stuck together, the teamwork that they've created, the culture in there came out today as an example of the win."

J.D. Davis and Daz Cameron also homered late for the A's, who overcame a pair of four-run deficits and sent the Rockies to their fifth loss in six games following a seven-game winning streak.

"This one stings a little bit," Lambert said. "We were kind of in control the whole game and had a couple of tough innings late. But we'll move past it."

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner pitched six scoreless innings and the Rockies took a 4-0 lead into the seventh but couldn't close it out.

Schuemann got the A's on the board with an RBI single in the seventh. Davis hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and Cameron homered off Rockies closer Jalen Beeks leading off the ninth to tie it.

Oakland called up the 27-year-old Cameron from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier Thursday. It was his first major league home run since June 2, 2022, with the Detroit Tigers.

"If you ever heard of the 'snap, crackle, pop' saying, that's exactly what it felt like," Cameron said. "Popping a ball off the wood, fat part of the bat and sending it out was a good feeling."

Colorado regained the lead on Jordan Beck's sacrifice fly in the 10th, but Zack Gelof tied it for the A's with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Brandon Bielak (1-0) got the final out of the 11th to earn his first win with the Athletics.

Oakland won its fourth game when trailing after eight innings, tying the Miami Marlins for most in the majors.

"We kept battling," Cameron said. "We kept gnawing down and dogging the team out there to beat them during every next pitch and every next play for us to come out and win."

A's starter Joey Estes allowed four runs and seven hits, striking out six in seven innings.

The Athletics placed OF Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left wrist. Oakland selected Cameron from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated INF Jordan Díaz for assignment. ... RHP Joe Boyle (lower back strain) was scheduled to make a rehab start for Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (1-8, 5.19 ERA) takes the mound Friday night in the first of a three-game home series against the Astros. Houston counters with RHP Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.97).