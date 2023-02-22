At-risk man missing in Pocket area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who is considered to be at risk due to medical reasons.

Larry Yurk, 65, was last seen in the 7600 block of River Village Drive, which is near Matsuyama Elementary School and Garcia Bend Park in the Pocket neighborhood, say Sacramento police. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and was carrying a black leather bible/case.

He is described as white, 5'9" tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Yurk's whereabouts is asked to call the police at (916) 808-5471.

