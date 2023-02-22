Watch CBS News
Local News

At-risk man missing in Pocket area of Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who is considered to be at risk due to medical reasons.

Larry Yurk, 65, was last seen in the 7600 block of River Village Drive, which is near Matsuyama Elementary School and Garcia Bend Park in the Pocket neighborhood, say Sacramento police. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and was carrying a black leather bible/case.

He is described as white, 5'9" tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about Yurk's whereabouts is asked to call the police at (916) 808-5471.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 5:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.