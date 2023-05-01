At least 1 injured in a Stockton shooting, said police

STOCKTON -- At least one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night in Stockton, according to Stockton Police Department.

A man and a woman were driving in Valley Oak District, at Holman Road and Snow Creek Circle, when an unknown person started shooting at them.

The man, 27 years old, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was sent to the hospital. There is no update on the female victim, aged 26 years old.

No suspect information has been released.