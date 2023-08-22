At least 1 dead following a crash in Placer County involving 2 vehicles
PLACER COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after a fatal crash that involved two vehicles claimed at least 1 life.
The crash occurred early Tuesday morning at Walerga Road and PFE Road.
According to California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles was pinned between an electrical pole and a fire hydrant.
It is yet to be confirmed, but the accident could be the result of a road rage incident.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story.
