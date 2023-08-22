Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 dead following a crash in Placer County involving 2 vehicles

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Fatal crash at Walerga Road and PFE Road involving 2 vehicles claiming at least 1 life
Fatal crash at Walerga Road and PFE Road involving 2 vehicles claiming at least 1 life 00:57

PLACER COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after a fatal crash that involved two vehicles claimed at least 1 life. 

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning at Walerga Road and PFE Road. 

According to California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles was pinned between an electrical pole and a fire hydrant. 

It is yet to be confirmed, but the accident could be the result of a road rage incident. 

No further details have been released. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.