Astronauts had a little spacewalk outside International Space Station

Whatever you did today, it probably wasn't as interesting as how Steve Bowen spent his Friday.

Together with United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, he went on a six and a half hour long spacewalk.

The astronauts prepared the International Space Station for upgraded solar arrays. Two new panels are expected to arrive on a Space-X mission later this year.

Bowen and Alneyadi also retrieved antenna equipment to bring back inside the International Space Station for refurbishment.

It marks the eighth spacewalk for Bowen, and the first for any U.A.E. astronaut.