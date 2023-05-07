Asian Pacific Culture Fest kicks off AAPI Heritage Month

The Creative Space and Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village hosted their second annual Asian Pacific Culture Fest. The event, held at District56, kicked off the celebrations for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Musicians and artists shared cultural performances on stage — representing a wide range of countries and heritage within the AAPI population.

Meanwhile, hundreds of businesses were able to showcase their products as vendors and food trucks lined the festival.

"They have their products which are representative of their AAPI culture and how they grew up," Remy Tokunaga, co-owner of the Creative Space, said. "It's their way of storytelling."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation on May 5 declaring May 2023 as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, California pays tribute to the irreplaceable legacy of our AAPI communities, their incredible strength and resilience, and their essential role in driving our state and nation forward," Newsom said.

Tokunaga says the festival was an opportunity to uplift the diversity of the AAPI community.

"It's important because there's so many things that make us similar but there's so many things that make us unique," Tokunaga. "I think that's what we want to encapsulate at the events and today's event especially."