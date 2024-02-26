A's "Rooted in Oakland" sign at Coliseum taken down ahead of 2024 MLB season

"Rooted in Oakland" sign comes down at Coliseum "Rooted in Oakland" sign comes down at Coliseum 00:48

The "Rooted in Oakland" sign at the Coliseum was taken down on Monday, a month ahead of the 2024 MLB season and as the team seeks to relocate to Las Vegas.

Although the A's relocation to was approved by the league last year, their new ballpark won't be ready until 2028 at the earliest.

The A's met with Oakland and Alameda County officials to talk about extending the lease at the Coliseum until then. However, a deal has not yet been reached, and it's not yet known where the A's will play home games.

Wherever they play, it was decided the "Rooted in Oakland" sign would be taken down.

Over the weekend, fans held their own "Fans Fest" after A's management said they would not be holding Fan Fest this year. It was called "Fans Fest" with an "s" to show that it was a collective effort. A group called the Oakland 68s partnered with Last Dive Bar to raise $40,000 to hold the event.