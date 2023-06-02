Watch CBS News
Arson suspect for Woodland house fire arrested

By Norafiqin Hairoman

YOLO COUNTY -- The arson suspect for a house fire in Yolo County has been apprehended, according to Yolo County Sheriff's Office. 

The fire occurred on Friday, May 26th, west of the city of Woodland. 

Upon investigation, Yolo County Sheriff's Deputies determined that an arsonist had deliberately set the fire. They managed to obtain a detailed suspect description, which allowed them to locate him within a mile's distance. 

The 39-year-old suspect, identified as Citrus Heights resident Afra Mani, was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Yolo Couty Jail, where he faces charges for the arson. 

