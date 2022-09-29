Watch CBS News
Arson suspect arrested in connection to fire that destroyed historic Isleton restaurant

ISLETON – An arrest has now been made in the fire over the summer that destroyed a historic restaurant and marina in Isleton.

The fire happened early in the morning on July 6. Crews who responded to the scene found Moore's Riverboat Restaurant and Marina engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to save about $4 million worth of surrounding boats and structures.

However, authorities say the loss of Moore's as well as the docks next to it totaled $1 million.

With the help of Cal Fire, investigators announced on Thursday that they had identified and arrested Wyatt Tripp on suspicion of arson in connection to the fire. Along with arson, Tripp is facing conspiracy to commit arson as well as numerous weapons charges.

A second suspect, Rolly "Brian" Heath Byrd, has also been identified and is still wanted by authorities.

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

