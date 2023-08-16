Arson suspect arrested after 2 Yuba County homes damaged in fire

PLUMAS LAKE – A suspect is under arrest after two homes in Yuba County were damaged in a fire authorities believe was started intentionally.

The incident happened last Friday along Secret Lake Trail in the Plumas Lake community.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, deputies initially responded to the neighborhood to investigate a reported mental health incident. However, once getting to the scene, a deputy saw there was a fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene and multiple residents were displaced, deputies say.

No details about the extent of the damage the fire caused has been released.

Deputies also determined that the person allegedly behind the fire was 44-year-old Joshua Cassell. He was first taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation but has since been booked into Yuba County Jail.

Cassell is facing arson, battery against emergency personnel, and obstruction of justice charges.