Stockton Serial Killer: How community members helped Stockton Police

STOCKTON — On Saturday, Stockton Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee for the serial killings while he was "hunting."

Stopping the serial killer in his tracks is credited mainly to the thorough work of law enforcement agencies. However, Stockton leaders said their work could not have been done without the community's help.

"Tips would come in left and right through the page," Renee Myers said of the Facebook group she created to generate tips in the Stockton serial killings. The Stockton native's online community grew to 4,000 members in a week.

Myers asked us to use a fake name and not show her face to protect her identity.

"I know the community is law enforcement's greatest asset," said Myers. "There was no doubt in my mind that the community would play an integral part of the investigation as well as the capture and prosecution."

Myers says she handed over more than a dozen tips directly from members of the Facebook page to law enforcement.

"This kind of forum is absolutely essential in this day and age, and I have a strong belief this work will be replicated in other communities," said Myers.

It is cooperation the police chief and Stockton city leaders acknowledged when they announced the arrest Saturday afternoon.

"The arrest happened in two parts. One was community tips and the second as good old-fashioned police work," said Police Chief Stanley McFadden. "We are sure we stopped another killing."

A community activist with Faith in the Valley, Toni McNeil has led conversations connecting the Stockton community to police work for years.

"You start with listening. You start with having conversations," McNeil told CBS13.

McNeil organized a community meeting on Oct. 5 regarding Stockton's serial killer and rising homicide rates. She says finding the suspected killer of the six victims, most Latino or homeless, brought neighbors and the police together to find answers and healing.

"The community wasn't even trusting law enforcement enough to call 911 in communities of color; now they are dialing 911. They are having transformative conversations, transparent conversations. They feel like they are being heard," said McNeil.

It's something she hopes doesn't end with the serial killers' arrest in a city still dealing with a rise in violent crime.

"Now pay attention to the fact that there are still homicides taking place. It might not be your next-door neighbor, but it's mine," said McNeil.

While Stockton grieves the lives of six victims lost, they celebrate the power of a community coming together hand in hand.

Brownlee is set to be arraigned in court on Oct. 18.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stockton Police at (209) 946-0600.

Submit a tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org.