1 arrested after North Highlands shooting leads to chase, crash and carjacking

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A suspect was arrested after a shooting and crash near Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard in North Highlands on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Larry Brookshire.

Investigators said it all started around 8 p.m. Tuesday. One suspect went to another suspect's home and fired shots. That's when the other suspect got in their car and chased the other suspect. Both vehicles crashed outside of the Speedway gas station.

One of the suspects then allegedly forced their way into a bystander's vehicle and ordered them to drive to I-80. Their car was eventually pulled over in Davis.

The victim was cooperative with investigators and no injuries were reported.

Brookshire's alleged part in all of this is still a bit unclear, and the sheriff's office has not yet said what charges he faces.