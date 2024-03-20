Arrest made in North Pershing Avenue shooting death of Stockton teen

STOCKTON — An arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Stockton last month.

The 16-year-old suspect has since been booked into juvenile hall for charges related to the February 20 homicide, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. that day along North Pershing Avenue. The victim, Stockton teen Blayne Steever, suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the scene.

In February, a family member told CBS13 that Steever's mother, Casandra White, had gone to the apartment he was staying at to take him some food. When White entered, she found her son shot near a glass sliding door and called the police.

Casandra White and her son, Blayne Steever Mary Carden

A motive for the shooting was not yet clear.