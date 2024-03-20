Watch CBS News
Arrest made in May 2023 deadly shooting in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last spring in Stockon, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department announced that John Ditmer, 48, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces homicide charges.

The shooting happened during the late afternoon of May 20, 2023, at South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue.

Stockton police officers arrived to find a Hispanic man in his 40s with a single gunshot wound. That man died at the scene.

No details have been released on a motive for the shooting.

