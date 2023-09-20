Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen at Sacramento-area home

By Richard Ramos

RIO LINDA — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in a Rio Linda home's front yard early Monday morning, authorities said Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing and that new details would be released in the next week or so.

The victim was found dead at around 2 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. His family was inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt.

Just a few hours after the shooting, a sheriff's office spokesperson said it appeared the victim was not targeted. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The victim, whose name has not been officially released, was a student at Rio Linda High School. A close friend spoke to CBS13 and called for answers to why this happened.

"I don't know," said Irving Erez Herrera, who was one of the victim's best friends. "I don't know why anyone would do that."  

