Arrest made in deadly shooting at Lodi warehouse

By Richard Ramos

LODI — The manhunt is over for the man accused in the deadly shooting of a warehouse worker in Lodi last week.

Lodi resident Frank Avila, 25, was arrested Monday in connection to the deadly shooting of Stockton resident Coty Bruhn, 33, at Holz Rubber Company in Lodi on Friday.

The Lodi Police Department said Avila was arrested in Galt after he broke into a residence on Sugarwood Court. Avila was taken into custody by Galt police and has since been booked into the Sacramento County Jail for charges related to that incident.

More than 100 employees were at the Holz warehouse when the shooting happened. Bruhn was shot multiple times in what police said was a targeted attack.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.

Avila is expected to appear in Sacramento court on Wednesday. He is being held on $1 million bail.

