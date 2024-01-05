Arrest made in connection to January 4 shooting in Stockton's Seaport District

STOCKTON — One man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a January 4 shooting in Stockton, police said Friday.

Stockton resident Anthony McDonald, 38, was arrested in Tracy back on January 12. He has since been tranferred into the custody of the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces additional weapons-related charges.

Stockton Police Department

Following the shooting, Stockton police said they were looking for a total of three suspects: a Black man and two Black women. It is not clear if those two other suspects are still sought.

The shooting happened in the area of Hunter and Church Streets in the Seaport District.

Stockton police said a 26-year-old man was walking in the area when he then became involved in an argument with a suspect. At some point during the argument, that suspect shot the victim.

The 26-year-old, who was not identified, was hospitalized and was expected to recover.