Arrest made in car-to-car freeway shooting near Sacramento International Airport

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in a freeway shooting that happened near Sacramento International Airport on Saturday.

The suspected gunman, Norman Fisher, is accused of firing a single shot at a vehicle along southbound Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division. No injuries were reported.

The CHP said officers saw the Toyota that Fisher was driving exit off southbound Interstate 5 at Metro Air Parkway at a high rate of speed shortly after 8:30 p.m. Moments later, a separate vehicle flagged down the officers and informed them that they were in a road rage incident involving the Toyota.

Officers caught up to Fisher and pulled him over along Metro Air Parkway. The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered during that traffic stop, police said.

Fisher has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces an attempted murder charge.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 6:41 PM

