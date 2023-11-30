Watch CBS News
Arrest made in August hate crime vandalism at Fairfield bar

FAIRFIELD — An investigation into hate crime vandalism that happened at a Fairfield bar back in August has led to an arrest, police said Thursday.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said Fairfield resident Brendan Moore, 26, admitted to defacing Thompson's Corner Saloon with swastikas and racial slurs on August 8.

Surveillance images from the night of the incident were released, but investigators weren't able to identify a suspect until they received a community tip regarding social media posts.

Those posts contained racial slurs that were directed at Thompson's Corner Saloon, the sheriff's office said. Investigators obtained warrants from the social media company and identified the person behind the account, who they say matched the physical description of the vandalism suspect.

Moore faces charges related to the vandalism.

