Arrest made in August 2022 deadly triple shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — An arrest has been made in connection to a triple shooting in Stockton that left a 19-year-old dead last summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Stacie Mischal, 19, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Tuesday for charges related to the homicide.

The shooting happened on August 4, 2022, in the area of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. The victims were found shot in a car in the area. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 6:01 PM

