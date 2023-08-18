Arrest made in 1986 disappearance of Modesto teen Susan Robin Bender

MODESTO – An arrest has been made in the decades-old disappearance of 15-year-old Modesto girl Susan Robin Bender.

The Modesto Police Department announced the arrest of Raymond Lewis Stafford on Thursday.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Stafford earlier in August, but it wasn't until Tuesday that members of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Department in Texas showed up at his home and took him into custody.

Stafford has been booked into jail and is facing charges of murder with special circumstances.

Exactly how detectives zeroed in on Stafford as a suspect has not been detailed.

Bender disappeared on April 25, 1985. She was reportedly seen getting into a green van at the Greyhound bus depot in Modesto.