Arrest made in deadly double shooting outside Turlock market

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

TURLOCK — A 17-year-old who was already in juvenile hall for an unrelated case has now been identified as the suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened in Turlock last week, police said Monday.

The suspect has since been rebooked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall Detention Center on murder and attempted murder charges related to an April 16 shooting that left one person dead and another injured, the Turlock Police Department said.

Detectives also served a search warrant at an address along Pioneer Avenue and located additional evidence.

The shooting happened that day just before 7 p.m. outside the Wayside Market along Wayside Drive.

Ceres resident Amado "Dominic" Escobedo, III, 19, was found lying in the road and was declared dead at the scene, police said. The second victim was shot multiple times in the arm and was hospitalized with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

