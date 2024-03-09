Arrest made after woman shot on Venetian Drive in Stockton

STOCKTON — A teenager was arrested after a 24-year-old woman was shot in Stockton, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. along the 1800 block of Venetian Drive.

Officers located the victim at the scene with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, the Stockton Police Department said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspected gunman was identified as 20-year-old Manuel Hernandez.

(Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the victim was 23 and the suspect was 19 due to information given by Stockton police. A later update from the the department gave corrected ages for both.)