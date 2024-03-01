Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made after suspect showed up at Sutter County family's home with a gun, left threatening note

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect accused of threatening Live Oak family arrested
Suspect accused of threatening Live Oak family arrested 00:22

LIVE OAK – An arrest has now been made in the case of a person caught on Ring camera footage in front of a Live Oak resident's home with a gun and tactical light.

The original incident happened Monday, Feb. 26. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, they got a call that evening from a resident along N. Street reporting a suspicious person outside their home.

As seen in the resident's Ring camera, the unknown man had a gun with a tactical light on it. The suspect also allegedly left a note threatening the family.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Javier Arteaga-Tinoco. On Wednesday, a search warrant was served to a home along Hampton Road in Live Oak, but he wasn't there.

It wasn't until Thursday that an anonymous tip alerted deputies that Arteaga-Tinoco was back home That night, a perimeter was set up around the home and he was taken into custody.

Arteaga-Tinoco is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and attempted criminal threats. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 12:41 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.