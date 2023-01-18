Watch CBS News
Arnold man, 79, found dead after crashing into snowbank along Highway 4

ARNOLD — A 79-year-old Calaveras County man was found dead after crashing into a snowbank along State Route 4, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol San Andreas division said a call regarding the collision came in just before 1:30 p.m. The driver, a man from the town of Arnold, was dead when officers arrived.

Investigators said it appears the man suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash. His name has not yet been released.

No one else was in the vehicle.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 3:38 PM

