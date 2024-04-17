Watch CBS News
Local News

Standoff underway with armed suspect in south Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Deputies in standoff with shooting suspect in south Sacramento
Deputies in standoff with shooting suspect in south Sacramento 01:36

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Authorities are working to get an armed suspect out of a home in a south Sacramento neighborhood on Wednesday evening. 

Authorities have crime scene tape set up along the 7700 block of Southland Way. 

The CHP South Sacramento said one of its officers fired shots at the suspect. Officers said it's unknown if the suspect fired back.

Officials have said no one was injured in the shooting.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said its deputies are assisting the California Highway Patrol.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 6:10 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.