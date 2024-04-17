Standoff underway with armed suspect in south Sacramento

Deputies in standoff with shooting suspect in south Sacramento

Deputies in standoff with shooting suspect in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Authorities are working to get an armed suspect out of a home in a south Sacramento neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Authorities have crime scene tape set up along the 7700 block of Southland Way.

The CHP South Sacramento said one of its officers fired shots at the suspect. Officers said it's unknown if the suspect fired back.

Officials have said no one was injured in the shooting.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said its deputies are assisting the California Highway Patrol.

People are urged to avoid the area.