Armed suspect shot, killed by deputy after 911 call by roommates in Waterford

Armed suspect killed by deputy after 911 call by roommates in Waterford

WATERFORD -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one of their deputies shot and killed a man outside a Waterford home.

Deputies were responding to a 9-1-1 call from people inside the home who said they were hiding from a roommate with gun.

Dispatch audio recordings describe the scary scene unfolding inside this Waterford home:

Dispatch: "...RP's roommate fired a gun off in the house...and they're unsure why."

Deputy: "...if there's anyone else in the house can we get them out?"

Dispatch: "RP's advising there's people in the home including the responsible ... four others are hiding in the RPs room ... and two others are in another room."

Dispatcher: "RP's advising it's not possible for them to exit ... the responsible was last seen in the front room."

Deputies eventually surrounded the home and the tense scene played out for an hour.

The sheriff's office says the gunman inside was not responding to calls on the phone or to a loudspeaker.

He then came outside and fired a shot.

Dispatcher: "Subject cocked his firearm."

Deputy: "....subject just fired one shot ... have all units take cover."

Dispatcher: "Have all units take cover, subject fires one shot."

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy then fired a shot as the suspect began to walk back inside, killing him.

Dispatch recordings also captured that moment.

Deputy: "You guys, it sounds like another shot was fired ... he may be down by the front door."

Investigators taped off the street on both sides of the shooting scene all day. Deputies could be seen walking in and out of the home.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Bradley Locklin, a 27-year-old man who neighbors say lived here.

Leo Castro has lived in the neighborhood for a decade and wonders what caused the man to open fire inside his own home and then again outside, surrounded by law enforcement.

"I don't think something would happen like this," Castro said. "I don't know what really happened so I would like to find out."

Per department policy, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office announced it will be releasing its body camera footage in the coming days.