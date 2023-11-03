Armed robbery suspects lead police, CHP on 90-minute chase all over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The suspects in a North Sacramento armed robbery were arrested after leading officers on a chase all over the city Thursday night.

Sacramento police said, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of W. El Camino Avenue to investigate reports of an armed robbery.

Officers spotted the suspects' vehicle and started chasing them. California Highway Patrol soon took over the pursuit.

Authorities said the chase lasted about 90 minutes, with the suspects driving all over the city.

The suspects did eventually stop and three people were taken into custody.

Police have not released the names of the suspects, but two of them are facing armed robbery counts while the driver is facing felony pursuit charges.