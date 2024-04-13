Watch CBS News
Armed robbery suspect shot by Stockton police

By Brandon Downs

STOCKTON - A man who police said is a suspect in an armed robbery in Stockton is in critical condition after he was shot by officers Friday night.

The Stockton Police Department responded to a business on the 5700 block of Pacific Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. 

After searching the area, police learned the suspect was in the backyard of a home on the 400 block of W Longview Avenue, which is about one block north of the business. 

Police said despite numerous efforts and communication with the suspect, the suspect refused to comply with officers. 

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, police said officers shot the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

Police said the suspect is a man in his late 20s. They did not identify him. 

No officers were injured and the case is under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 2:56 PM PDT

