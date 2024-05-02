3 arrested in connection to 2 armed robberies in Tracy

TRACY — Three arrests were made in connection to multiple armed robbery investigations out of Tracy, police said Thursday.

One of the robberies happened at the Valley Shopping Center on Tracy Boulevard in April. Two people were leaving a business when two of the suspects – identified as Tracy resident Camrhon Williford, 21, and Stockton resident Nicholas Watkins, 20 – held them at gunpoint and took their jewelry, the Tracy Police Department said.

The suspects were able to get away before police officers arrived.

On May 1, Williford and Manteca resident Morissa Livingstone, 24, stole another victim's jewelry in a Walmart parking lot, police said.

Police served two search warrants on Thursday, May 2 – one on West Whittier Avenue in Tracy and the other on Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Evidence from both armed robberies were located during the searches.

Williford, Watkins and Livingstone have since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.