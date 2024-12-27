Armed man arrested after Yuba County deputy fires handgun, sheriff says

YUBA COUNTY – An armed suspect was not hit by gunfire and was arrested after a Yuba County deputy fired his handgun on Thursday night, the sheriff's office said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was arguing with a man and was pleading for him to put a gun down on the 4700 block of Fleming Way in Olivehurt around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Andrew Shrader, "severely intoxicated" and armed with a gun while making threats, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said they tried to de-escalate the situation but Shrader reached for his gun, prompting a deputy to fire his weapon.

The suspect was not wounded by the gunfire but two other deputies deployed less lethal weapons and Shrader was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Shrader was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into the Yuba County Jail on multiple charges.

The Yuba-Sutter Officer-Involved Shooting and Critical Incident unit is investigating the incident.