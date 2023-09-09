California law enforcement agencies preparing for possible statewide sideshow

STOCKTON – California law enforcement agencies are bracing for a possible massive sideshow.

Area agencies believe it will migrate from Los Angeles to the Bay Area while lasting multiple days.

This weekend, the CHP Stockton Division plans to have extra officers on standby in case a sideshow pops up in parking lots, streets and freeways.

It issued a stern warning to drivers and spectators: Do not participate otherwise you will be caught.

The traveling sideshow is being dubbed as "LA to the Bay" and "Cali vs Everyone."

"I wouldn't like it because the strangers and everybody coming. It's too crazy," said Stephanie Blanks, a resident.

The Sacramento Police Department also joined a long chorus of law enforcement sounding the alarm about the possible illegal and dangerous sideshow activities expected to happen over the weekend.

However, some people worry the warnings may rev up the adrenaline rush for drivers.

"It may cause some kids to challenge that," Charles McCallum said.

In San Joaquin County, stakes may be higher as CHP told CBS13 intel reveals the county may turn into a hotbed for the hair-raising stunts.

"It looks as though the Sacramento law enforcement agencies may have shut that down so the only other logical location that is pretty close to Sacramento is Stockton," said Ofc. Ruben Jones, a public information officer of the CHP Stockton.

CBS13 previously covered shootings and injuries stemming from the wild street takeovers.

Multiple police departments are vowing to crackdown on drivers and spectators while sending the message: No one can outrun the law.

"If you end up getting away, don't think that's the end of it," Jones said.