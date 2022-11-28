Area code 350 now available in a dozen California communities

Area code 350 now available in a dozen California communities

Area code 350 now available in a dozen California communities

SACRAMENTO - A new area code will be available in more than a dozen Northern California counties, starting Monday.

The California Public Utilities Commission says people who request new service or an additional line in the 209/350 area code overlay region may now be assigned a new number in the new 350 area code.

The area code region includes portions of El Dorado, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties.

Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.