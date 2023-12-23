Arden-Arcade crash sends vehicle into nearby apartment building

2 people injured in Arden-Arcade crash that sent one vehicle into building

2 people injured in Arden-Arcade crash that sent one vehicle into building

2 people injured in Arden-Arcade crash that sent one vehicle into building

ARDEN-ARCADE - Two people are in the hospital with major injuries after a car crashed into an apartment building.

The crash happened along Marconi Avenue near Wright Street. It's unclear what exactly what led up to the incident, however, we know that tow cars were involved in a crash. The CHP was at the scene controlling traffic at the intersection.

Several tow trucks responded to the crash.

No further information about the crash has been released.