Crash in Arden Arcade sends vehicle into home

By Cameron Glenn

ARDEN ARCADE – One person received major injuries after a crash involving two vehicles sent one vehicle into a house.

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on the corner of El Camino Avenue and Saint Mathews Drive Sunday after one of the vehicles, a sedan, collided with a house. 

According to the authorities, the accident resulted in one person being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles sustained major damage, while the house suffered moderate damage.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.

No one was injured inside the house.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:08 PM

