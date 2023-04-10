Crash in Arden Arcade sends vehicle into home
ARDEN ARCADE – One person received major injuries after a crash involving two vehicles sent one vehicle into a house.
According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on the corner of El Camino Avenue and Saint Mathews Drive Sunday after one of the vehicles, a sedan, collided with a house.
According to the authorities, the accident resulted in one person being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles sustained major damage, while the house suffered moderate damage.
Police have not released the cause of the crash.
No one was injured inside the house.
