ARCO Arena comes down: "Goodbye old friend"

SACRAMENTO – The old barn has now come down.

In a time-lapse video posted by the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the last standing part of the old ARCO Arena has been brought down.

Poignantly, the team wrote "goodbye old friend" along with the video.

goodbye old friend 👋 pic.twitter.com/caYPkiXtpi — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 21, 2022

Crews have been working on demolishing the Kings' old home for months, but the first significant chunk of the structure was brought down at the start of September.

Plans are for the site to be redeveloped into a teaching hospital campus called Innovation Park.

Construction on that project is expected to begin by the end of 2022.