Approaching storms expected to bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra, up to 3 inches of rain to the valley
Colder temperatures are coming up this week. There will be a series of storms -- an atmospheric river, to be specific -- each one giving us another round of colder air. The first storm arrives on Thursday and the second one arrives on Saturday and will have major impacts on travel. In fact, the National Weather Service discourages it.
Thursday
The storm will move across Northern California, lingering throughout the day and bringing low snow (1,000-foot level) into early Friday morning. Expect wet and windy conditions.
Friday
We'll have a break in the action. For most of the day, it'll be rain-free and snow-free. By noon on Friday, we're looking at these snow totals:
- Truckee: 18"
- South Lake Tahoe: 16.3"
- Grass Valley: 7"
- San Andreas: 6"
- Auburn 1.5"
- Ukiah: 1.5"
Saturday & Sunday
Round two of the storm will bring even more rain and snow.
By the time the storms move out, the valley and coast will have received between .75"-3" of rain. The Sierra will have received 2'-5' feet of snow.
